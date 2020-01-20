Adam Sandler mocks 'handsome' Oscars nominees in expletive-filled speech at Independent Spirit Awards
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () Adam Sandler may not have scored an Oscars nod despite an overwhelmingly positive response to his lead role in "Uncut Gems" this year, but the actor did appear to get the last laugh at the Independent Spirit Awards one day prior.
Lulu Wang’s poignant family drama The Farewell has taken the top prize at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards. Wang appeared visibly shocked when presenter Robert De Niro called the name of her acclaimed film, ahead of hotly tipped favourite Uncut Gems. Based on Wang’s own experience, The...