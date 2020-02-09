Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Spike Lee honors Kobe Bryant at Oscars in tuxedo inspired by late NBA star

Spike Lee honors Kobe Bryant at Oscars in tuxedo inspired by late NBA star

FOXNews.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Spike Lee honored late NBA star Kobe Bryant with his Oscars' outfit on Sunday night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Spike Lee’s fashion tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Oscars

Spike Lee’s fashion tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Oscars 00:56

 Spike Lee’s fashion tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Oscars The director’s outfit for this year’s Oscars was designed to be a tribute to the late basketball legend. The suit was purple with yellow piping: which are the same colours that the LA Lakers wear, which is the team Kobe played for. It...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Spike Lee Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview [Video]Spike Lee Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Watch Spike Lee on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about his relationship with MARRIAGE STORY star Adam Driver and why he felt it necessary to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant via his red carpet look. See..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:37Published

Oscars Red Carpet Fashion [Video]Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Here are some of the hottest looks on this year’s Academy Awards red carpet, including styles from Billy Porter, Janelle Monáe, Spike Lee and Billie Eilish.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Spike Lee honors Kobe Bryant with custom tuxedo at 2020 Oscars

One of the Knicks' most famous fans paid tribute to Kobe at the Oscars
CBS Sports

Spike Lee Sports Kobe Bryant Suit to Oscars 2020

Spike Lee wears a Kobe Bryant-inspired tuxedo to the 2020 Academy Awards. The 62-year-old director hit the red carpet at the event held on Sunday (February 9) at...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.