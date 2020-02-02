Taika Waititi Brings Fellow 'Jojo Rabbit' Producers With Him To Oscars 2020
Monday, 10 February 2020 () Taika Waititi and Carthew Neal make some funny poses together on the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The two Jojo Rabbit producers were joined by fellow producer, Chelsea Winstanley, for the annual award show. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taika Waititi [...]
Watch Oscars 2020 winner Taika Waititi's Thank You Cam Oscar acceptance speech for Writing (Adapted Screenplay) for JOJO RABBIT. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!
The Bong Joon Ho-directed film marks the first Asian winner of a screenplay Oscar, while the 'Jojo Rabbit' helmer is the first Academy Award winner of Maori...