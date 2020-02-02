Global  

Taika Waititi Brings Fellow 'Jojo Rabbit' Producers With Him To Oscars 2020

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Taika Waititi and Carthew Neal make some funny poses together on the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The two Jojo Rabbit producers were joined by fellow producer, Chelsea Winstanley, for the annual award show. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taika Waititi [...]
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: JOJO RABBIT's Thank You Cam Speech: Adapted Screenplay

JOJO RABBIT's Thank You Cam Speech: Adapted Screenplay 00:19

 Watch Oscars 2020 winner Taika Waititi's Thank You Cam Oscar acceptance speech for Writing (Adapted Screenplay) for JOJO RABBIT. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

JOJO RABBIT Accepts the Oscar for Adapted Screenplay [Video]JOJO RABBIT Accepts the Oscar for Adapted Screenplay

Watch Taika Waititi accept the Oscar for Writing (Adapted Screenplay) for JOJO RABBIT at Oscars 2020. See more Oscar acceptance speeches and highlights on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:46Published

Taika Waititi Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview [Video]Taika Waititi Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Watch Taika Waititi on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about his six nominations for JOJO RABBIT. See more highlights from the red carpet on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:07Published


Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' and Taika Waititi Make History With Academy Awards Win

The Bong Joon Ho-directed film marks the first Asian winner of a screenplay Oscar, while the 'Jojo Rabbit' helmer is the first Academy Award winner of Maori...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Just JaredLainey Gossip

Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johansson on "Jojo Rabbit"

New Zealand writer-director Taika Waititi's rollicking World War II satire centers on a German boy, an aspiring young Nazi, who fantasizes about his best buddy...
CBS News

