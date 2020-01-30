Global  

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach Couple Up for Oscars 2020

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020
Greta Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach have arrived at the 2020 Academy Awards! The 36-year-old Little Women director and the 50-year-old Marriage Story director attended the event held on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Greta sported a strapless olive green dress. She is up for Best Adapted Screenplay for Little [...]
 Greta Gerwig's 2019 adaptation of "Little Women" was nominated for an impressive six Academy Awards. Gerwig, however, was not nominated for a best directing Oscar. Her masterful direction is believed by many to be worthy of recognition from the Academy of Arta and Sciences. Critics are saying that...

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach Finally Get to Bask in Their "Surreal" Road to the 2020 Oscars

No awards have even been handed out yet and Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's night has already entered "surreal" territory. And not only because Gerwig was...
E! Online

Noah Baumbach gushes over Greta Gerwig at Spirit Awards: 'My inspiration in everything'

The Oscars might've overlooked Greta Gerwig in this year's directors category, but her love Noah Baumbach isn't.
USATODAY.com

