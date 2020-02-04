Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > In the Heights' Lin-Manuel Miranda & Anthony Ramos Are at Oscars 2020!

In the Heights' Lin-Manuel Miranda & Anthony Ramos Are at Oscars 2020!

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Ramos walk the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The guys were joined by Lin‘s wife Vanessa Nadal and Anthony‘s fiancee Jasmine Cephas Jones. Lin-Manuel wrote the Broadway musical In the Heights and it was made into a movie, which [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Regina King's Road To the Oscars [Video]Regina King's Road To the Oscars

Regina King gives us an intimate look into her road to success, as she reflects on her journey to one of the most celebrated stages in the world: The Oscars! Watch The Oscars Live SUNDAY FEB 9 8e|5p on..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:44Published

'Hamilton' movie to be released next year with original cast [Video]'Hamilton' movie to be released next year with original cast

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical is scheduled to hit the big screen October 2021.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

"Hamilton" - cast: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr., Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo, Anthony Ramos, Jasmine Cephas Jones

*Release date :* October 15, 2021 *Synopsis :* Based on Lin-Manuel Miranda's groundbreaking broadway, "Hamilton" follows the real life of one of America's...
AceShowbiz

‘Hamilton’ Movie Starring Original Broadway Cast Hits Cinemas in 2021

‘Hamilton’ Movie Starring Original Broadway Cast Hits Cinemas in 2021Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in 'Hamilton' (via Joan Marcus) You don’t have to throw away your shot (or hundreds...
geek.com


Tweets about this

brew0218

Dana Brew RT @JustJared: #InTheHeights stars @Lin_Manuel and Anthony Ramos (@ARamosofficial) have arrived on the #Oscars red carpet! https://t.co/Bvw… 43 minutes ago

FindingAmanda

Amanda of Baumer Marketing My prediction for next year - #intheheightsmovie will take home some statues! #Oscars https://t.co/bDBwgdRjpP 47 minutes ago

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni In the Heights' Lin-Manuel Miranda & Anthony Ramos Are at Oscars 2020! https://t.co/NwwnTHvMlI di @JustJared 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com #InTheHeights stars @Lin_Manuel and Anthony Ramos (@ARamosofficial) have arrived on the #Oscars red carpet! https://t.co/BvwQSHY4wa 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.