James Corden & Wife Julia Carey Don't Let the Rain Bother Their Oscars 2020 Night Out!

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

James Corden and his wife Julia Carey pose for pictures together on the star-studded red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 41-year-old talk show host will be taking the stage this evening at the big show to present an award. If you missed it, [...] 👓 View full article

