Bong Joon-ho & 'Parasite' Cast Walk the Oscars Red Carpet!

Just Jared Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
The cast of Parasite has arrived at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Director Bong Joon-ho joined cast members Choi Woo-shik, Kang-Ho Song, Lee Sun Gyun, Park So-dam, Cho Yeo-jeong, Lee Jeong-eun, Jang Hye-jin, and Park Myung-hoon at the event. Parasite is up for six awards tonight [...]
Tweets about this

interludehwa

𝘴𝘢𝘧 ⁷🥂 RT @GMA: The cast of "#Parasite" takes a selfie at the 92nd Academy Awards. Bong Joon Ho's film is up for six awards at the #Oscars. https… 5 seconds ago

ssnxtrn

♡ S U Z I E ♡ RT @LightsCameraPod: Bong Joon Ho and the cast of 'Parasite' have arrived at the #Oscars! #BongHive https://t.co/goq9vgk8lL 1 minute ago

margieladoll

vincent gallhoe Not ready for all the semi-condescending, American centric questions the Parasite cast and Bong Joon Ho will get 1 minute ago

