Bong Joon-ho & 'Parasite' Cast Walk the Oscars Red Carpet!

Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The cast of Parasite has arrived at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Director Bong Joon-ho joined cast members Choi Woo-shik, Kang-Ho Song, Lee Sun Gyun, Park So-dam, Cho Yeo-jeong, Lee Jeong-eun, Jang Hye-jin, and Park Myung-hoon at the event. Parasite is up for six awards tonight [...] 👓 View full article

