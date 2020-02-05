Janelle Monae Shimmers in Silver Gown Ahead of Oscars 2020 Performance

Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Janelle Monae sparkles in silver at the 2020 Academy Awards! The 34-year-old singer stepped out for the event held on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Her dress featured an open back and a matching headpiece. Janelle will take the stage for a special performance tonight. For the second year in a [...] 👓 View full article

