Janelle Monae Shimmers in Silver Gown Ahead of Oscars 2020 Performance

Sunday, 9 February 2020
Janelle Monae sparkles in silver at the 2020 Academy Awards! The 34-year-old singer stepped out for the event held on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Her dress featured an open back and a matching headpiece. Janelle will take the stage for a special performance tonight. For the second year in a [...]
