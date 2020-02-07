Global  

Oscar Winner Olivia Colman Debuts Blonde Hair at Academy Awards 2020

Sunday, 9 February 2020
Olivia Colman debuts new blonde hair at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Last year’s Best Actress winner will present on stage this year and likely present the Best Actor Award. When we last saw Olivia just last week, she was sporting her normal brunette hair color. [...]
 6 Most Notable Oscar Winners Throughout History On Feb. 9, the 92nd annual Academy Awards will be hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Before the star-studded night, here are six notable winners in the award show's history. 1. ’Ben-Hur’ (1959), ‘Titanic’ (1997) and ‘The...

