Antonio Banderas Brings Daughter Stella & Girlfriend Nicole Kimpel to Oscars 2020

Sunday, 9 February 2020
Oscar nominee Antonio Banderas steps with his daughter Stella and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 59-year-old actor is nominated in the Lead Actor category for his work in Pain and Glory. Best of luck to all of the nominees! If you [...]
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: Antonio Banderas Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Antonio Banderas Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview 01:52

 Watch Antonio Banderas on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about his nomination for PAIN AND GLORY in which he portrayed a friend of his. See more highlights from the red carpet on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Dolittle movie - Meet Yoshi - John Cena [Video]Dolittle movie - Meet Yoshi - John Cena

Dolittle movie - Meet Yoshi - John Cena Robert Downey Jr. electrifies one of literature’s most enduring characters in a vivid reimagining of the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals:..

Antonio Banderas On His First Oscar Nomination For 'Pain and Glory,' Being Pedro Almodovar's 'Muse' | In Studio [Video]Antonio Banderas On His First Oscar Nomination For 'Pain and Glory,' Being Pedro Almodovar's "Muse" | In Studio

"I have been working here for almost 23 years, and I never was nominated for a movie that I did in English, but they do it for a movie that I do in Spanish. It's important because it's a recognition..

Antonio Banderas Teaches 'A Chorus Line' Choreography to Conan O'Brien - Watch Now!

Antonio Banderas recently starred in a Spanish production of the classic musical A Chorus Line and he’s showing off the dance moves he learned! The...
Just Jared

