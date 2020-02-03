Antonio Banderas Brings Daughter Stella & Girlfriend Nicole Kimpel to Oscars 2020

Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Oscar nominee Antonio Banderas steps with his daughter Stella and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 59-year-old actor is nominated in the Lead Actor category for his work in Pain and Glory. Best of luck to all of the nominees! If you [...] 👓 View full article

