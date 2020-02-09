Global  

Spike Lee Sports Kobe Bryant Suit to Oscars 2020

Just Jared Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Spike Lee wears a Kobe Bryant-inspired tuxedo to the 2020 Academy Awards. The 62-year-old director hit the red carpet at the event held on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. He was joined by his wife Tonya Lewis Lee. Spike – who directed the documentary Kobe: Doin’ Work in 2009 – donned [...]
News video: Spike Lee's fashion tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Oscars

Spike Lee's fashion tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Oscars 00:56

 Spike Lee's outfit for this year's Oscars ceremony was designed to be a tribute to the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

