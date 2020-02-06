Caitriona Balfe Attends Oscars for First Time to Support 'Ford v Ferrari,' a Best Picture Nom!
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () Caitriona Balfe looks stunning on the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 40-year-old actress is attending the Oscars for the very first time to support her movie Ford v Ferrari, which is nominated for Best Picture. Ford v Ferrari is also up for [...]
With all the major Oscar acting categories seemingly locked up, '1917' and 'Parasite' vie in a wide-open best picture race at the Academy Awards.
