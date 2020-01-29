Halloween Laura Dern Arrives at the 2020 Oscars With Her Biggest Supporters, Her Mom and Kids https://t.co/Ym5EsOhopE 21 minutes ago CoverPage Laura Dern Arrives at the 2020 Oscars With Her Biggest Supporters, Her Mom and Kids https://t.co/TQbRkevFos 27 minutes ago Celebrity News Co Laura Dern Arrives at the 2020 Oscars With Her Biggest Supporters, Her Mom and Kids https://t.co/QcoAXhadEC 1 hour ago ⭐ Laura Dern Arrives at the 2020 Oscars With Her Biggest Supporters, Her Mom and Kids https://t.co/XeyST7oeKW 1 hour ago epaphotos Laura Dern arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA.… https://t.co/QLUxbKccqc 2 hours ago