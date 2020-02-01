Global  

Matt Schlapp on Banishing Mitt Romney From CPAC: I Would Be ‘Afraid For His Physical Safety’ If He Came

Mediaite Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Matt Schlapp on Banishing Mitt Romney From CPAC: I Would Be ‘Afraid For His Physical Safety’ If He CameConservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) chairman *Matt Schlapp* said he would "actually be afraid for [*Mitt Romney's*] physical safety" if the Republican senator from Utah was allowed to attend the convention this year.
Matt Gaetz slams Mitt Romney

Matt Gaetz slams Mitt Romney

 Rep. Matt Gaetz doesn't see difference between GOP Sen. Mitt Romney and Democrats

