Brad Pitt Has Finally Arrived at the 2020 Oscars and Shocker, He Looks Handsome

E! Online Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Good news: Brad Pitt showed up to the 2020 Oscars looking like, well, Brad Pitt. The leading man looked as dapper as ever dressed in a classic black tux with a velvet jacket as he posed...
News video: Brad Pitt Set For Oscars Glory | Good Vibes Only

Brad Pitt Set For Oscars Glory | Good Vibes Only 12:45

 This week in the world of entertainment, Brad Pitt added a BAFTA to his Golden Globe, teeing him up for that possible Oscar win this Sunday. Al Pacino took a tumble on the red carpet, made an unexpected appearance on The One Show and we look at some ridiculous celebrity facial expressions.

Nominee Brad Pitt Looks So Suave at Oscars 2020

Brad Pitt is looking as suave as ever in what appears to be a velvet suit at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Just Jared

Brad Pitt and the Hollywood beauty trap

On February 9, Oscars night, our gaze will again fix on Brad Pitt, who has been nominated for best supporting actor for his role in Once Upon a Time.
The Age


