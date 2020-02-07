Global  

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach Finally Get to Bask in Their "Surreal" Road to the 2020 Oscars

E! Online Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
No awards have even been handed out yet and Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's night has already entered "surreal" territory. And not only because Gerwig was wearing more than...
News video: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview 01:46

 Watch husband and wife Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about both of their films MARRIAGE STORY and LITTLE WOMEN being nominated for Best Picture. See more highlights from the red carpet on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Red Carpet at the 2020 Oscars Billie Eilish Spike Lee Sandra Oh Lilly Singh Rebel Wilson Regina King Billy Porter Mindy Kaling Laura Dern Greta Gerwig Sigourney Weaver Zazie Beetz Kristen Wiig Alfie..

Greta Gerwig's 2019 adaptation of "Little Women" was nominated for an impressive six Academy Awards. Gerwig, however, was not nominated for a best directing Oscar. Her masterful direction is believed..

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach Couple Up for Oscars 2020

Greta Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach have arrived at the 2020 Academy Awards! The 36-year-old Little Women director and the 50-year-old Marriage Story...
Just Jared

Noah Baumbach gushes over Greta Gerwig at Spirit Awards: 'My inspiration in everything'

The Oscars might've overlooked Greta Gerwig in this year's directors category, but her love Noah Baumbach isn't.
USATODAY.com

