Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Gal Gadot Wears Lace From Head To Toe at Oscars 2020

Gal Gadot Wears Lace From Head To Toe at Oscars 2020

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Gal Gadot takes the lace dress game to the next level at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 34-year-old WonderWoman star walked the red carpet in a gorgeous two piece look ahead of presenting at tonight’s award ceremony. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gal [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gal Gadot's toddler thinks she's Wonder Woman [Video]Gal Gadot's toddler thinks she's Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot's two-year-old daughter thinks she's Wonder Woman and loves to impersonate the superhero.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published

Gal Gadot swears by 'super simple' Mediterranean diet to stay in shape [Video]Gal Gadot swears by 'super simple' Mediterranean diet to stay in shape

'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot swears by a "super simple" Mediterranean diet to stay on track of her intense training.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Brie Larson & Gal Gadot Honor Sigourney Weaver at Oscars 2020 for Paving the Way for Female Superheroes

Brie Larson and Gal Gadot sandwich in Sigourney Weaver on stage while presenting an award at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

swiftidak89

Lora RT @JustJared: We're obsessed with Gal Gadot's lace Givenchy look at the #Oscars! https://t.co/74iSYDQqZo 11 hours ago

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Gal Gadot Wears Lace From Head To Toe at Oscars 2020 https://t.co/FYq3TMeC8s di @JustJared 22 hours ago

galgadot_news

Gal Gadot news Gal Gadot Wears Lace From Head To Toe at Oscars 2020 - Just Jared https://t.co/HtMK9DRguh #GalGadot 1 day ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Gal Gadot Wears Lace From Head To Toe at Oscars 2020 https://t.co/VGGK4aaWif https://t.co/NtpcOGOVOB 1 day ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Gal Gadot Wears Lace From Head To Toe at Oscars 2020 https://t.co/1QZMpWaXjY https://t.co/IFbcUu2KKb 1 day ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Gal Gadot Wears Lace From Head To Toe at Oscars 2020 https://t.co/95KVSlc0ha https://t.co/Dw9mCvWYiQ 1 day ago

JustJared

JustJared.com We're obsessed with Gal Gadot's lace Givenchy look at the #Oscars! https://t.co/74iSYDQqZo 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.