Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Walk the Red Carpet Separately at Oscars 2020

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Walk the Red Carpet Separately at Oscars 2020

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Leonardo DiCaprio has arrived! The 45-year-old actor looked sharp in tux as he hit the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leonardo DiCaprio Walking the red carpet separately from Leo was his girlfriend Camila Morrone, who looked [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet 01:45

 Watch Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about performing at the Oscars. See more highlights from the 2020 Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Recent related videos from verified sources

Natalie Portman’s red carpet look included a cape embroidered with the names of female directors that were snubbed [Video]Natalie Portman’s red carpet look included a cape embroidered with the names of female directors that were snubbed

Natalie Portman’s cape was embroidered with names of women directors who were snubbed at the Academy Awards

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:30Published

Regina King's Return to the Oscars Red Carpet [Video]Regina King's Return to the Oscars Red Carpet

Regina King returns to the star-studded Oscars Red Carpet a year after her triumphant Oscar win!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Arrive at the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

A night to remember. The 2020 Oscars are off to a bang, and Oscar winner and current nominee Leonardo DiCaprio just arrived looking absolutely dashing. The star...
E! Online

Pink dresses, metallic accents: Catch the best movie star looks on the Oscars red carpet

Before the Oscars ceremony began on Sunday, nominated film stars and other celebrities hit the red carpet.
SFGate Also reported by •Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.