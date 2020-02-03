Double Nominee Scarlett Johansson Attends Oscars 2020 with Fiance Colin Jost!

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Scarlett Johansson is all smiles alongside fiance Colin Jost at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 35-year-old actress is a double nominee this evening and this marks the first time she’s ever been nominated at the Oscars! Scarlett is nominated for Best Actress for her work [...] 👓 View full article

