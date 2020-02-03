Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Double Nominee Scarlett Johansson Attends Oscars 2020 with Fiance Colin Jost!

Double Nominee Scarlett Johansson Attends Oscars 2020 with Fiance Colin Jost!

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Scarlett Johansson is all smiles alongside fiance Colin Jost at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 35-year-old actress is a double nominee this evening and this marks the first time she’s ever been nominated at the Oscars! Scarlett is nominated for Best Actress for her work [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer [Video]Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

Check out the official Super Bowl 2020 trailer for Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, William Hurt and Robert Downey Jr.! Release..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 00:30Published

Scarlett Johansson pleased with double BAFTA nomination [Video]Scarlett Johansson pleased with double BAFTA nomination

Scarlett Johansson is pleased to be nominated twice for Best Actress at the 2020 BAFTA Awards, although she "doesn't know" why she's received the honour.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh Just Had the Cutest Moment on the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

And the award for cutest red carpet reunion goes to...the Black Widows! Sorry to these man, Colin Jost and Zach Braff, but we can't get enough of Scarlett...
E! Online

Scarlett Johansson's Oscar Looks Prove She's a Red Carpet Winner

It's been quite the year for Scarlett Johansson! Between getting engaged to Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost and starring in some of 2019's most talked about...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.