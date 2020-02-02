Global  

Joaquin Phoenix & Fiancee Rooney Mara Show Rare PDA at Oscars 2020!

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Joaquin Phoenix and his fiancee Rooney Mara walk the red carpet separately at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. If you don’t know, Joaquin has absolutely swept awards season this year for his portrayal of the Joker in the Joker film. He is nominated again tonight. Rooney [...]
