Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Geena Davis Stuns in Beautiful Black Gown at Oscars 2020

Geena Davis Stuns in Beautiful Black Gown at Oscars 2020

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Geena Davis looks elegant in her black gown on the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Last year, the 64-year-old actress was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award during The Academy’s Governors Awards ceremonies for an individual’s “outstanding contributions to humanitarian causes”. PHOTOS: [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Geena Davis Stuns in Beautiful Black Gown at Oscars 2020 https://t.co/PlgACBV3Ex di @JustJared 16 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: How many #Oscars has Geena Davis won? Find out and see pics of the actress on the red carpet! https://t.co/Gc4LsvgLlv 21 hours ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Geena Davis Stuns in Beautiful Black Gown at Oscars 2020 23 hours ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Geena Davis Stuns in Beautiful Black Gown at Oscars 2020 https://t.co/JpqDtraGhv https://t.co/QoPYPegXRM 23 hours ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Geena Davis Stuns in Beautiful Black Gown at Oscars 2020 https://t.co/CRjpliQOj5 https://t.co/xiN2Hn1Ax8 23 hours ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Geena Davis Stuns in Beautiful Black Gown at Oscars 2020 https://t.co/T9ifLGANig https://t.co/5JORDGMKNW 23 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com How many #Oscars has Geena Davis won? Find out and see pics of the actress on the red carpet! https://t.co/Gc4LsvgLlv 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.