Brad Pitt wins supporting actor Oscar for 'Once upon a Time in Hollywood'

Reuters Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Brad Pitt won the Oscar for best supporting actor on Sunday for his performance as a charming stunt man in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," director Quentin Tarantino's love letter to 1960s Tinseltown.
Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars [Video]Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars

Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars Pitt won for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.' This is his first Oscar win as an..

Brad Pitt On Oscar Win: I'm 'Gobsmacked' [Video]Brad Pitt On Oscar Win: I'm 'Gobsmacked'

Brad Pitt capped a triumphant Hollywood comeback on Sunday. Reuters report the 56-year-old snagged Best Supporting Actor in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. According to Reuters, Pitt has already..

#Oscars2020 : Brad Pitt dedicates his FIRST acting Oscar win to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino

Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt managed to beat Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood), and Al Pacino and Joe Pesci (The...
'Parasite' takes early Oscar and 'gobsmacked' Brad Pitt wins acting honor

Brad Pitt capped a triumphant Hollywood comeback on Sunday and South Korean movie "Parasite" got off to what could be a historic night at the Academy Awards...
