E!'s Nina Parker Designed Her Own Stunning 2020 Oscars Dress "Due to Very Limited Plus Size Options" Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Nina Parker: E! host, pop culture expert and now fashion designer! Nightly Pop's co-host was on duty today working the 2020 Oscars red carpet for E! and looking absolutely... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources I’m Not ‘Too Fat’ For Cosplay | SHAKE MY BEAUTY AS DIVERSITY gains momentum in the cosplay world, meet a plus-sized Hispanic designer leading the ‘inclusion revolution.’ Cinita C is a self-taught costume designer from Brooklyn, New York whose.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 05:37Published on January 6, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this