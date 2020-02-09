Global  

Oscars 2020: Spike Lee Honors Kobe Bryant, Janelle Monae Is Literally Sparkling on Red Carpet

AceShowbiz Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The cast members of hit South Korean movie 'Parasite' also among those who graced the red carpet as Tony Award winner Billy Porter continues to serve looks with a striking gold ensemble.
News video: Janelle Monae Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Janelle Monae Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview 01:40

 Watch Janelle Monae on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about the takeaway of HARRIET. See more highlights from the red carpet on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Spike Lee Honors Kobe Bryant on Oscars 2020 Red Carpet


Extra

Spike Lee honors Kobe Bryant at Oscars in tuxedo inspired by late NBA star

Spike Lee honored late NBA star Kobe Bryant with his Oscars' outfit on Sunday night.
FOXNews.com


AOwodolu

Ade Owodolu RT @ABCNetwork: Presenter Spike Lee honors Kobe Bryant on the #Oscars red carpet 💜💛 https://t.co/XrIZZT9KlN 4 seconds ago

Kinglink86_

Kinglink86 #oscars Spike Lee Honors Kobe Bryant. Parasite Wins Best Director https://t.co/FerM02C4QX 2 minutes ago

Vonnie932

Vonnie932 RT @Essence: Spike Lee honors Kobe Bryant at the #Oscars https://t.co/us5wYfm9tR 3 minutes ago

ovojesus565

Jesus ッ RT @ComplexStyle: Spike Lee honors his friend Kobe Bryant at the #Oscars 💜💛 https://t.co/s2LCnUADDz 6 minutes ago

Deidra_Cannan

Deidra Cannan LA Lakers: Spike Lee honors Kobe with outfit at Oscars https://t.co/aBpxmPWXlg #Lakers 7 minutes ago

WAIRNetworks

WAIR Networks Published a new WAIR Report (Reuters) - “Pose” star Billy Porter had promised .... https://t.co/Vc9YEfu2tl #keepitlockd 8 minutes ago

BTOB_Melody30

May Ann Sabedra #DearMelodyinMNL RT @business: Here's the latest from the 92nd #Oscars ceremony -Director Spike Lee honors Kobe Bryant by wearing Lakers star's colors -“Par… 12 minutes ago

