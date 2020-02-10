Global  

WATCH: Brad Pitt Hits Senate for Not Calling John Bolton in Oscars Acceptance Speech

Mediaite Monday, 10 February 2020
*Brad Pitt* got in a brief political dig during his acceptance speech at the Oscars tonight after winning Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
News video: Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars

Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars 01:33

 Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars Pitt won for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.' This is his first Oscar win as an actor. He previously won an Academy Award for his work as a producer on '12 Years Slave.' Pitt had also...

Brad Pitt Mentions His 6 Kids During Oscars 2020 Acceptance Speech, Gets Political Right Up Top (Video)

Brad Pitt was the first winner of the night at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. He won for Best Supporting Actor...
Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt says 45-second acceptance speech limit 'more than Senate gave John Bolton'

'I'm thinking Quentin [Tarantino] does a movie about it. And in the end, the adults do the right thing'
