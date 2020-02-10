Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Blac Chyna Defended Against Trolls Ridiculing Her Over Her Attendance at 2020 Oscars

Blac Chyna Defended Against Trolls Ridiculing Her Over Her Attendance at 2020 Oscars

AceShowbiz Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Hitting the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the reality TV star showcases her envy-inducing legs in a black velvet dress that features a high slit and a plunging neck.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Blac Chyna Defended Against Trolls Ridiculing Her Over Her Attendance at 2020 Oscars https://t.co/UE6hlHDROX https://t.co/66x3CZP6tV 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.