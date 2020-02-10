Global  

Brad Pitt wins supporting actor Oscar for 'Once upon a Time in Hollywood'

Reuters India Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Brad Pitt won the Oscar for best supporting actor on Sunday for his performance as a charming stunt man in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," director Quentin Tarantino's love letter to 1960s Tinseltown.
