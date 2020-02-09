Global  

Billy Porter wows Oscars red carpet with gold feathers, Spike Lee honors Kobe Bryant

Reuters Monday, 10 February 2020
"Pose" star Billy Porter had promised a surprise for Sunday's Oscars red carpet - and he delivered with a gold-filled grand entrance.
 Here are some of the hottest looks on this year’s Academy Awards red carpet, including styles from Billy Porter, Janelle Monáe, Spike Lee and Billie Eilish.

Stars took to the red carpet for the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at..

Joaquin Phoenix stood away from Rooney Mara on the red carpet before the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday. According to Business Insider, the glamorous couple arrived together hand-in-hand. However,..

"Pose" star Billy Porter had promised a surprise for Sunday's Oscars red carpet - and he delivered with a gold-filled grand entrance.
Spike Lee honored late NBA star Kobe Bryant with his Oscars' outfit on Sunday night.
