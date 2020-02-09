Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Idina Menzel's 2020 Oscars Performance of "Into The Unknown" Was Pure Magic

Idina Menzel's 2020 Oscars Performance of "Into The Unknown" Was Pure Magic

E! Online Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Talk about a gravity-defying performance! On Sunday, Idina Menzel brought Arendelle to the 2020 Oscars with her performance of "Into The Unknown" from Frozen 2. No...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: Josh Gad Introduces Idina Menzel's Oscars 2020 Performance

Josh Gad Introduces Idina Menzel's Oscars 2020 Performance 01:04

 Share in on all the laughs with the voice of Olaf from FROZEN II, as he introduces the many vocal talents of Elsas around the world. Watch more highlights from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Let It Go vs. Into the Unknown: Does Frozen II Deserve the Oscar? [Video]Let It Go vs. Into the Unknown: Does Frozen II Deserve the Oscar?

Frozen captured all our hearts and awards when it debuted, so how does the sequel stack up? Follow us as we listen to the hit singles from both entries in the franchise, and ask ourselves if Frozen II..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:40Published

Mojo in the Morning: Eminem Oscars performance [Video]Mojo in the Morning: Eminem Oscars performance

Mojo in the Morning: Eminem Oscars performance

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Josh Gad Jokes About How Idina Menzel's Name Was Mispronounced Ahead of 'Into The Unknown' Performance at Oscars 2020

Josh Gad hits the stage to introduce the Frozen 2 performance at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The...
Just Jared Also reported by •MashableJust Jared JrE! OnlineUSATODAY.com

Idina Menzel Arrives at Oscars 2020 & John Travolta Won't Be Introducing Her Performance Tonight!

Idina Menzel and her husband Aaron Lohr hold hands as they arrive in style at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood....
Just Jared Also reported by •Mashable

Tweets about this

___168a

Be happÿ 💗 RT @NFTCouch: “Into the Unknown” performance from the #Oscars by Idina Menzel, Aurora and more Elsas from around the world #Oscars2020 http… 2 minutes ago

VauntedJT

JT RT @TVLine: Among the #Oscars’ other performances… Janelle Monáe’s opening (reader grade: “B+"): https://t.co/rbBKIogLin Idina Menzel (“A… 3 minutes ago

nadia_onwara

NADIA. RT @Slate: Russian, Thai, and Norwegian Elsa come for American Elsa. https://t.co/DzWmzwRh7f 3 minutes ago

monsterdao99

mark💕 RT @GMA: .@idinamenzel prepares for a magical performance at the #Oscars. The singer, along with multiple Elsas, will take to the stage wit… 4 minutes ago

gene038

Eugene Chin Eminem surprised everyone (particularly Idina Menzel) at the #Oscars with a performance of his 2003 hit, "Lose Your… https://t.co/AO5mdk3Pwy 4 minutes ago

kotcha_p

💗🐣KCP :-) 🌎✨ RT @Slate: Russian, Thai, and Norwegian Elsa come for American Elsa. https://t.co/lqJOunKXF2 5 minutes ago

kotcha_p

💗🐣KCP :-) 🌎✨ RT @cahulaan: Every Spotlight-Hungry Elsa From the Oscars’ Unsettling Frozen 2 Performance, Ranked: Castilian, Thai, and Russian Elsa make… 7 minutes ago

lillaacluna

ca. RT @yullaineedesu: Idina Menzel with her live performance of “Into the Unknown” at the #Oscars alongside the international voice actresses… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.