Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Leonardo DiCaprio and Brie Larson Sing Along With Janelle Monae in a Rousing Oscars Opening Number

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brie Larson Sing Along With Janelle Monae in a Rousing Oscars Opening Number

E! Online Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Somehow, the show managed to go on after Janelle Monae stopped it. The Harriet actress opened the 2020 Oscars first with a heartwarming homage to Mr. Rogers, singing "A Beautiful Day...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: THR Events - Published < > Embed
News video: Janelle Monae Kicks Off 2020 Oscars With Mister Rogers-Themed Performance | THR News

Janelle Monae Kicks Off 2020 Oscars With Mister Rogers-Themed Performance | THR News 01:21

 The musician took the stage at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre to pay tribute to the beloved TV icon.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Janelle Monae Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview [Video]Janelle Monae Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Watch Janelle Monae on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about the takeaway of HARRIET. See more highlights from the red carpet on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Janelle Monae Kicks Off Oscars With Huge Production Number and Call-Out of the Academy

Pop superstar Janelle Monae opened up the 2020 Academy Awards with a swinging production number that also took a swing at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and...
Mediaite Also reported by •MashableE! OnlineBelfast TelegraphJust Jared

Best dressed at the Oscars: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mindy Kaling rule the red carpet

Janelle Monae, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Cynthia Erivo and more stars who were best dressed at the 2020 Oscars.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thedextazlab

 Leonardo DiCaprio and Brie Larson Sing Along With Janelle Monae in a Rousing Oscars Opening Number https://t.co/9hUHwXNcjf 1 hour ago

Silvia_bc

#TONIGHT BY #JIN #진 🌟👑🐳❤🇧🇷 Brie is just behind Leo. Brie Larson is just behind Leonardo DiCaprio. Ma faves 1 hour ago

mcurules

cami BRIE LARSON IS BEHIND LEONARDO DICAPRIO MY RIGHTS 2 hours ago

bibily78

L Janelle Monae commanding Leonardo DiCaprio and Brie Larson to sing is sending me-- 😂😂😂 #Oscars2020 2 hours ago

KilbyRose

Kilby Vaters @TIFF_NET Kate Winslet Idris Elba Leonardo DiCaprio Brie Larson Yara Shahidi Vince Vaughn Angelina Jolie Tom Hidd… https://t.co/ittHFlcilA 1 day ago

edgeofseventevn

parasite best picture moral glenn close amy adams brie larson rooney mara idris elba emily blunt leonardo dicaprio lupita nyong'o anne hathaway https://t.co/rV5zoCsOH3 3 days ago

adashalby

gabi greta gerwig anne hathaway brie larson ryan gosling isla fisher elle fanning leonardo dicaprio lupita nyong’o… https://t.co/mZcNvaB6j3 3 days ago

bluejadeblue

jade ‎४ RT @theotwomb: Actor: Joaquin Phoenix (The Master) Adam Driver (Marriage Story) Leonardo DiCaprio (TWOWS) Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems) Michael… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.