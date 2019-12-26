Global  

Idina Menzel & 9 Other Elsas Sing 'Into the Unknown' at Oscars 2020 (Video)

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Idina Menzel belts out a song during her performance at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The Tony-winning entertainer performed the song “Into the Unknown” from the movie Frozen 2 and she was joined on stage by nine other actresses who voiced the role of Elsa in [...]
News video: Idina Menzel Performs 'Into the Unknown' Live at Oscars 2020

Idina Menzel Performs 'Into the Unknown' Live at Oscars 2020 03:25

 The voice of Elsa in the U.S., Idina Menzel, performs the Oscar nominated original song 'Into The Unkown' from FROZEN II with AURORA and vocal performers for Elsa from countries around the world. See more Oscar performances and highlights on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

