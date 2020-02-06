Global  

Maya Rudolph & Kristen Wiig Sing Musical Medley While Presenting at Oscars 2020

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig completely won the show at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The two longtime friends and Bridesmaids co-stars hit the stage to present the Oscar for Best Costume Design. During the presentation, Maya stopped Kristen from just going into the nominees for [...]
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig Audition While Presenting

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig Audition While Presenting 02:06

 Comedian/actors Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig introduce the categories of Production Design and Costume Design at Oscars 2020. Watch more highlights from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Maya Rudolph Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview [Video]Maya Rudolph Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Watch Maya Rudolph on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about her favorite best picture of the year and her new production company. See more highlights from the red carpet on Oscar.com and in the ABC..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:38Published

Regina King's Road To the Oscars [Video]Regina King's Road To the Oscars

Regina King gives us an intimate look into her road to success, as she reflects on her journey to one of the most celebrated stages in the world: The Oscars! Watch The Oscars Live SUNDAY FEB 9 8e|5p on..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:44Published


Oscars 2020: Billie Eilish's reaction to Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig's speech goes viral

Billie Eilish’s reaction to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig’s presentation speech is going viral and people are split over it. During the presentation speech...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Independent

Natalie Portman, Maya Rudolph crack jokes and test out high heels at Oscars rehearsals

Even stars are required to rehearse before the Oscars telecast. We watched Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig test jokes as Timothee Chalamet fanned out.
USATODAY.com

