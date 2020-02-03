Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Shia LaBeouf Presents With 'Peanut Butter Falcon' Co-Star Zack Gottsagen at Oscars 2020

Shia LaBeouf Presents With 'Peanut Butter Falcon' Co-Star Zack Gottsagen at Oscars 2020

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Shia LaBeouf takes the stage with his The Peanut Butter Falcon co-star Zack Gottsagen at the 2020 Academy Awards! The actors both attended the event held on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. They presented the award for Best Live Action Short Film to Marshall Curry‘s The Neighbors’ Window. Shia and Zack [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Regina King's Road To the Oscars [Video]Regina King's Road To the Oscars

Regina King gives us an intimate look into her road to success, as she reflects on her journey to one of the most celebrated stages in the world: The Oscars! Watch The Oscars Live SUNDAY FEB 9 8e|5p on..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:44Published

Inside the Oscars 2020 Nominee Luncheon [Video]Inside the Oscars 2020 Nominee Luncheon

Go inside the Oscars 2020 nominee luncheon and hear from the nominees about what it's like to be nominated and what advice they would give to themselves. Don't miss the Oscars Live SUNDAY FEB 9 8e|5p..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Is Shia LaBeouf Married? Fans Think He's Wearing a Wedding Ring!

Eagle-eyed fans noticed something on Shia LaBeouf‘s ring finger at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Fans...
Just Jared

Who was Shia LaBeouf's Oscars co-presenter? His co-star and friend Zack Gottsagen

Although most people are familiar with controversial actor Shia LeBeouf, less people know his Oscars co-presenter Zack Gottsagen, who made history as the first...
SFGate


Tweets about this

VSGeminixx

Very Stable Gemini ✌ RT @JustJared: Shia LaBeouf takes the stage with his #ThePeanutButterFalcon co-star Zack Gottsagen at the #Oscars! https://t.co/wYN2wbOK7Y 22 minutes ago

SunSentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel CORRECTION: Zack Gottesagen presents Oscar with co-star Shia LaBeouf https://t.co/GvOS3V2TWq 48 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Shia LaBeouf Presents With ‘Peanut Butter Falcon’ Co-Star Zack Gottsagen at Oscars 2020 https://t.co/z6HTprT3dY https://t.co/nUKVYEhNzP 54 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Shia LaBeouf Presents With ‘Peanut Butter Falcon’ Co-Star Zack Gottsagen at Oscars 2020 https://t.co/RfeZHxug1h https://t.co/tS0AdbvSuC 54 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Shia LaBeouf Presents With ‘Peanut Butter Falcon’ Co-Star Zack Gottsagen at Oscars 2020 https://t.co/6287Dcsy5y https://t.co/1ieGeiN84j 54 minutes ago

SunSentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel Zach Gottshagen presents Oscar with co-star Shia LaBeouf - South Florida Sun-Sentinel https://t.co/NiEtZRNrpp https://t.co/oYgpmBRx5j 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Shia LaBeouf takes the stage with his #ThePeanutButterFalcon co-star Zack Gottsagen at the #Oscars! https://t.co/wYN2wbOK7Y 1 hour ago

T3Allingham

Thomas Allingham III RT @DukeShawZy: Twitterverse trying to throw shade on Shia LaBeouf as he presents an Oscar with his friend and fellow actor Zack Gottsagen… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.