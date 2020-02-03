Global  

Keanu Reeves & Diane Keaton Have 'Something's Gotta Give' Reunion at Oscars 2020

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Keanu Reeves and Diane Keaton had a Something’s Gotta Give reunion on stage at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The pair presented an award together and had a very fun rapport on stage that had fans wondering where their characters in the movie ended up. If [...]
Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves' Iconic Chemistry as Oscars Presenters Inspired Rom-Com Nostalgia


Keanu Reeves Brings His Mom Patricia Taylor to Oscars 2020

Keanu Reeves links arms with his mom Patricia Taylor at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 55-year-old actor...
