Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Former Hosts Steve Martin & Chris Rock Call Out Oscars 2020 for Lack of Diversity in Nominees - Watch

Former Hosts Steve Martin & Chris Rock Call Out Oscars 2020 for Lack of Diversity in Nominees - Watch

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The 2020 Academy Awards might not have an official host, but two former hosts took to the stage to open the awards show! Steve Martin and Chris Rock took to the stage to open the show on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. During their opening, Steve and Chris took some playful [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: Steve Martin and Chris Rock Welcome Everyone to Oscars 2020

Steve Martin and Chris Rock Welcome Everyone to Oscars 2020 05:13

 Comedians, actors and past Oscar hosts Steve Martin and Chris Rock welcome everyone to Oscars 2020. Watch more highlights from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Happy Birthday, Chris Rock! [Video]Happy Birthday, Chris Rock!

Happy Birthday, Chris Rock! Christopher Julius Rock turns 55 years old today. Here are five facts about the comedian. 1. He was discovered and mentored by Eddie Murphy. 2. Rock’s show,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published

Spiral From the Book of Saw movie [Video]Spiral From the Book of Saw movie

Spiral From the Book of Saw movie trailer Starring: Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson Directed by: Darren Lynn Bousman Written by: Josh Stolberg & Pete..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Steve Martin, Chris Rock Roast Iowa Caucuses, Jeff Bezos, and Lack of Diversity at the Oscars

The 2020 Oscars ceremony kicked off Sunday evening with a lively comedic intro by *Steve Martin* and *Chris Rock*, who targeted topics ranging from the Iowa...
Mediaite

Jeff Bezos Gets Totally Roasted for Being So Rich at Oscars 2020 (Video)

Jeff Bezos, the Amazon CEO billionaire, was totally roasted by Steve Martin and Chris Rock at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! Online

Tweets about this

Oasisislife8

Sophia and yet they had Steve Martin and Chris Rock 2 former hosts up there together on stage! 2 minutes ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/tsWPS9hgZX The 2020 Oscars went hostless for the second consecutive year, but former hosts Steve Mart… https://t.co/xgW8siYWUc 22 minutes ago

cowleaf13

Bernadette Biggs RT @JustJared: Steve Martin & Chris Rock opened the #Oscars by calling out The Academy for the lack of diversity in the nominations: https:… 30 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Steve Martin & Chris Rock opened the #Oscars by calling out The Academy for the lack of diversity in the nomination… https://t.co/WDmeY9WTEV 36 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Former Hosts Steve Martin & Chris Rock Call Out Oscars 2020 for Lack of Diversity in Nominees – Watch… https://t.co/8o4l9G6xcZ 37 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Former Hosts Steve Martin & Chris Rock Call Out Oscars 2020 for Lack of Diversity in Nominees – Watch… https://t.co/nuHM0b8uhm 37 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Former Hosts Steve Martin & Chris Rock Call Out Oscars 2020 for Lack of Diversity in Nominees – Watch… https://t.co/Qrtgcyl5QH 37 minutes ago

PatTully

Patrick J Tully “The #Oscars will have no Host again this year, so please welcome former Oscars Hosts Steve Martin & Chris Rock to… https://t.co/jZ6uiKa8cF 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.