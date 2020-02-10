Global  

Josh Gad Jokes About How Idina Menzel's Name Was Mispronounced Ahead of 'Into The Unknown' Performance at Oscars 2020

Monday, 10 February 2020
Josh Gad hits the stage to introduce the Frozen 2 performance at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 38-year-old actor, who voices the lovable Olaf in the Frozen movies, poked fun at how Idina Menzel‘s name was mispronounced a few years ago. “The iconic and brilliant [...]
News video: Josh Gad Introduces Idina Menzel's Oscars 2020 Performance

Josh Gad Introduces Idina Menzel's Oscars 2020 Performance 01:04

 Share in on all the laughs with the voice of Olaf from FROZEN II, as he introduces the many vocal talents of Elsas around the world. Watch more highlights from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

