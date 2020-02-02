Global  

Jeff Bezos Gets Totally Roasted for Being So Rich at Oscars 2020 (Video)

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos, the Amazon CEO billionaire, was totally roasted by Steve Martin and Chris Rock at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. “Jeff Bezos is here!” Chris announced during their bit on stage. “Great actor,” Steve responded. “He’s got cash. When he writes a check the bank [...]
