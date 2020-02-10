Global  

Kristen Wiig Wears Bright Red Ruffle Dress at Oscars 2020

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Kristen Wiig rocks a bold red gown at the 2020 Academy Awards! The 46-year-old Bridesmaids actress stepped out for the event held on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Wiig Her dress featured a train and ruffles down the sides. Kristen is presenting tonight. [...]
