Brad Pitt Mentions His 6 Kids During Oscars 2020 Acceptance Speech, Gets Political Right Up Top (Video)

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Brad Pitt was the first winner of the night at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. He won for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and his acceptance speech didn’t disappoint. First, he got political. “They told me I only [...]
News video: Brad Pitt's Thank You Cam Speech: Supporting Actor

 Watch Oscars 2020 winner Brad Pitt's Thank You Cam Oscar acceptance speech for Actor in a Supporting Role for ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Taika Waititi dedicates Oscar to Indigenous kids in powerful acceptance speech

After winning the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for his bittersweet satire Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi thanked a number of colleagues and family members who...
Mashable

Brad Pitt wants his kids to 'follow their bliss'


ContactMusic

