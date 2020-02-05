Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson's Kids Throw Up Peace Signs on Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson's Kids Throw Up Peace Signs on Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Tom Hanks waves to fans while arriving with wife Rita Wilson at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 63-year-old actor and Rita were joined by children Truman Theodore and Elizabeth Hanks on the red carpet, where they had a bit of fun photobombing the couple. Tom [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published < > Embed
News video: Red Carpet at the 2020 Oscars

Red Carpet at the 2020 Oscars 01:07

 Red Carpet at the 2020 Oscars Billie Eilish Spike Lee Sandra Oh Lilly Singh Rebel Wilson Regina King Billy Porter Mindy Kaling Laura Dern Greta Gerwig Sigourney Weaver Zazie Beetz Kristen Wiig Alfie Allen Timothée Chalamet and Margot Robbie Janelle Monáe

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Natalie Portman’s red carpet look included a cape embroidered with the names of female directors that were snubbed [Video]Natalie Portman’s red carpet look included a cape embroidered with the names of female directors that were snubbed

Natalie Portman’s cape was embroidered with names of women directors who were snubbed at the Academy Awards

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:30Published

Regina King's Return to the Oscars Red Carpet [Video]Regina King's Return to the Oscars Red Carpet

Regina King returns to the star-studded Oscars Red Carpet a year after her triumphant Oscar win!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

AP PHOTOS: A look at Oscars red carpet standouts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — On an Oscars red carpet filled with dramatic dresses and designer tuxedos, Spike Lee and Natalie Portman wore clothing that made a personal...
Seattle Times

Tom Hanks, Sandra Oh and More Added to Star-Studded List of 2020 Oscars Presenters

The final lineup of 2020 Oscars presenters has been announced. Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced on Wednesday that Jane Fonda,...
E! Online Also reported by •ReutersSFGateBelfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

hershey_bar22

tvismyescape 📺 RT @JustJared: Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson bring kids Elizabeth and Truman to #Oscars https://t.co/GncDOwJwq1 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson bring kids Elizabeth and Truman to #Oscars https://t.co/GncDOwJwq1 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.