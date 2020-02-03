Global  

Natalie Portman embroiders names of snubbed female directors on her Oscars outfit

SFGate Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Actress Natalie Portman ensured that while the Academy failed to recognize any women in the Best Director category, her outfit would not.
News video: Natalie Portman’s red carpet look included a cape embroidered with the names of female directors that were snubbed

Natalie Portman’s red carpet look included a cape embroidered with the names of female directors that were snubbed 00:30

 Natalie Portman’s cape was embroidered with names of women directors who were snubbed at the Academy Awards

Natalie Portman Calls Out the Oscars for Snubbed Women Directors The Oscar winning actress embroidered her Dior cape with the names of all the female directors who were overlooked by the Academy this..

Leon The Professional Movie Trailer HD (1994) Plot synopsis: Mathilda, a 12-year-old girl, is reluctantly taken in by Léon, a professional assassin, after her family is murdered. An unusual..

Natalie Portman is calling attention to female directors on Hollywood's biggest night after all women directors were completely shut out.
