Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Obamas' studio lands documentary Oscar for 'American Factory'

Obamas' studio lands documentary Oscar for 'American Factory'

Reuters India Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
"American Factory," a Netflix film from Barack and Michelle Obama's nascent production house chronicling what happened to a group of Ohio autoworkers laid off during the 2008 recession, won the Oscar for best documentary feature on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: AMERICAN FACTORY Accepts the Oscar for Documentary (Feature)

AMERICAN FACTORY Accepts the Oscar for Documentary (Feature) 02:26

 Watch Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert accept the Oscar for Documentary (Feature) for AMERICAN FACTORY at Oscars 2020. See more Oscar acceptance speeches and highlights on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Recent related news from verified sources

Obama-backed documentary on Ohio factory wins Academy Award

NEW YORK (AP) — The Oscar for best feature-length documentary has gone to “American Factory,” the first documentary released by Barack and Michelle...
Seattle Times

What's It Like Working At A Chinese-Run 'American Factory'? It's 'Complicated'

Working on the factory floor is hard, hot and dangerous, says Steven Bognar. He and Julia Reichert made a documentary — just nominated for an Oscar — about a...
NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ahoppiegirl

hoppibunny RT @ReutersBiz: Obamas' studio lands documentary Oscar for 'American Factory' https://t.co/TVyyx5Ce3t https://t.co/U0LKfDbWTY 2 seconds ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana Obamas’ studio lands documentary Oscar for ‘American Factory’ https://t.co/6Culgk1y7o https://t.co/wjLPX4tcby 9 minutes ago

NylaSicotte

Nyla Sicotte "Obamas' Studio Lands Documentary Oscar for 'American Factory'" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/czHSAn9BPA 9 minutes ago

strangeproject

The Stranger Project Obamas' Studio Lands Documentary Oscar for 'American Factory' via NYT https://t.co/WdGFddh7Fs 12 minutes ago

berylall

Beryl Arman "Obamas' Studio Lands Documentary Oscar for 'American Factory'" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/z5I7qI5iur 15 minutes ago

ReutersBiz

Reuters Business Obamas' studio lands documentary Oscar for 'American Factory' https://t.co/TVyyx5Ce3t https://t.co/U0LKfDbWTY 16 minutes ago

newsinvesting

Investing.com News Obamas' studio lands documentary Oscar for 'American Factory' - https://t.co/c9Dpd0afbB 17 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Obamas' studio lands documentary Oscar for 'American Factory' https://t.co/oRMB8IvaaX 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.