Oscars 2020: Billie Eilish's reaction to Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig's speech goes viral

FOXNews.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Billie Eilish’s reaction to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig’s presentation speech is going viral and people are split over it. During the presentation speech for best costume design, the “Bridesmaids” co-stars broke out into song to present the award. The camera then panned to Eilish, whose humorously disgruntled reaction was immediately captured on-screen.
Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig Audition While Presenting

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig Audition While Presenting

 Comedian/actors Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig introduce the categories of Production Design and Costume Design at Oscars 2020. Watch more highlights from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Maya Rudolph & Kristen Wiig Sing Musical Medley While Presenting at Oscars 2020

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig completely won the show at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The two longtime...
Oscars 2020: Kristin Wiig and Maya Rudolph have Martin Scorsese in stitches with audition skit

Duo also performed a medley of songs about fashion before presenting the award for Best Costume Design
Independent

