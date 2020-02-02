Global  

Oscars 2020: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost walk red carpet together

FOXNews.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Scarlett Johansson stepped out at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday with fiance Colin Jost.
News video: Scarlett Johansson and Rami Malek on the Oscars 2020 Audience Cam

Scarlett Johansson and Rami Malek on the Oscars 2020 Audience Cam 00:27

 Join the audience live at the Oscars 2020! Scarlett Johansson and Rami Malek meet during a break in the awards show. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Scarlett Johansson on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet [Video]Scarlett Johansson on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet

Watch Scarlett Johansson on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about her nominations for MARRIAGE STORY and JOJO RABBIT. See more highlights from the 2020 Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live on..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 04:34Published

Black, pink and a bit of sparkle on BAFTA red carpet [Video]Black, pink and a bit of sparkle on BAFTA red carpet

Black was the colour of choice for many stars, including Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan and Lily-Rose Depp, while others, such as Renee Zellweger and Scarlett Johansson, opted for pink at this year's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

See Renee Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2020 Oscars

The 2020 Oscars are proving that diamonds are truly a girl's best friend. As the red carpet kicked off at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday, the stars'...
E! Online

Scarlett Johansson Stuns in Custom Versace at BAFTAs 2020!

Scarlett Johansson makes a grand entrance on the red carpet at the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 2) at Royal Albert Hall in London,...
Just Jared


