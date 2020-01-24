Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Chrissy Metz Delivers Moving Rendition of 'Breakthrough' Song 'I'm Standing With You' at 2020 Oscars

Chrissy Metz Delivers Moving Rendition of 'Breakthrough' Song 'I'm Standing With You' at 2020 Oscars

Billboard.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Chrissy Metz made her Oscars debut on Sunday night (Feb. 9) in breathtaking fashion, performing best original song nominee "I'm...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: Chrissy Metz Performs 'I'm Standing With You' Live at Oscars 2020

Chrissy Metz Performs 'I'm Standing With You' Live at Oscars 2020 02:55

 Chrissy Metz and a live choir perform the Oscar nominated orignal song 'I'm Standing with You' from BREAKTHROUGH. See more performances and highlights at Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ask the Nominees: What's Your Theme Song [Video]Ask the Nominees: What's Your Theme Song

At the Oscars 2020 nominee luncheon, we asked nominees including Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Diane Warren and Randy Newman to tell us which famous song from a movie would they want to play..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:18Published

Elton John to Perform at Oscars [Video]Elton John to Perform at Oscars

Elton John to Perform at Oscars John will take to the stage at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on February 9 to perform "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from his biopic, 'Rocketman.' 'Harriet' star Cynthia..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chrissy Metz's Literal Breakthrough Performance Had Us (and Diane Warren) in Tears

She's broken through! Just now, we saw Chrissy Metz take to the stage at the 2020 Oscars to sing the Oscar-nominated Original Song "I'm Standing With You" and...
E! Online

Chrissy Metz & Songwriter Diane Warren Arrive at Oscars 2020!

Chrissy Metz looks stunning in a red gown at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 39-year-old This is Us actress...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Music_News_US

Music Chrissy Metz Delivers Moving Rendition of 'Breakthrough' Song 'I'm Standing With You' at 2020 Oscars #Music… https://t.co/cq0J3jy28p 3 seconds ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Chrissy Metz Delivers Moving Rendition of 'Breakthrough' Song 'I'm Standing With You' at 2020 Oscars… https://t.co/4YNKIfeIJb 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.