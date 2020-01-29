Global  

Priyanka Chopra gives Oscars 2020 a miss

IndiaTimes Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Just a few hours before Oscars 2020, actress Priyanka Chopra shared that she couldn't make it to the gala this year. But she took her fans back in time and posted photos of her past looks from the prestigious awards ceremony.
