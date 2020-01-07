Global  

Timothee Chalamet Presents With Natalie Portman at Oscars 2020

Just Jared Jr Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Timothee Chalamet takes the stage at the 2020 Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 9) in Hollywood. The 24-year-old Little Women actor joined Natalie Portman to present the award for Writing – Adapted Screenplay. While handing the trophy to winner Taika Waititi, Timothee and Taika shared a cute moment. Check it out [...]
