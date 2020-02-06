Global  

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig Bring Down the House at Oscars With Hilarious Medley of Costume-Related Songs

Mediaite Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
SNL alumni *Maya Rudolph* and *Kristen Wiig* announced two of the big winners at the Oscars tonight and had a little musical fun before announcing the nominees for Best Costume Design.
News video: Maya Rudolph Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Maya Rudolph Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview 01:38

 Watch Maya Rudolph on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about her favorite best picture of the year and her new production company. See more highlights from the red carpet on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig Audition While Presenting [Video]Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig Audition While Presenting

Comedian/actors Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig introduce the categories of Production Design and Costume Design at Oscars 2020. Watch more highlights from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:06Published

Regina King's Road To the Oscars [Video]Regina King's Road To the Oscars

Regina King gives us an intimate look into her road to success, as she reflects on her journey to one of the most celebrated stages in the world: The Oscars! Watch The Oscars Live SUNDAY FEB 9 8e|5p on..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:44Published


Maya Rudolph & Kristen Wiig Sing Musical Medley While Presenting at Oscars 2020

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig completely won the show at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The two longtime...
Just Jared Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Oscars 2020: Kristin Wiig and Maya Rudolph have Martin Scorsese in stitches with audition skit

Duo also performed a medley of songs about fashion before presenting the award for Best Costume Design
Independent Also reported by •FOXNews.comJust Jared

Tweets about this

lynne_kern

Lynne Charlotte RT @Mediaite: Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig Bring Down the House at Oscars With Hilarious Medley of Costume-Related Songs https://t.co/IHO0… 40 minutes ago

choeeece

쵸이스 RT @empiremagazine: Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig are doing a bit as they present Production Deisgn, and the crowd is loving it. Bring them… 53 minutes ago

mariaspotts

𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 bring kristen wiig and maya rudolph back out 55 minutes ago

MattFeldbush

The People's Matt Feldbush Every year they bring out maya Rudolph and kristen Wiig and every year their bits somehow get worse and worse 1 hour ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig Bring Down the House at Oscars With Hilarious Medley of Costume-Related Songs https://t.co/IHO0MqDLet 1 hour ago

AnaghaMahajan

Anagha Beat act so far Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig. They bring such joy to the screen. #Oscars2020 #Oscars2020 1 hour ago

brerediddy32

jena prosser so....kristen wiig & maya rudolph are gonna host next year right?? we’re gonna bring back hosts and it’s just gonna… https://t.co/cC31IIIpF5 1 hour ago

CraigRonson

Craig Ronson So why didn’t they just have Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph host the #Oscars there both just amazing together and br… https://t.co/8R88dKxCEi 1 hour ago

