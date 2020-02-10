Oscar 2020: Toy Story 4 takes home award for best Animated Feature Film

Back in 2011, the 'Toy Story 3' had won the coveted award in the category.

Randy Newman Performs 'I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away' at Oscars 2020 Randy Newman brought Toy Story 4 to the 2020 Academy Awards! The iconic composer took to the stage to perform “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from...

Just Jared 1 hour ago



