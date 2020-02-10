Global  

Oscar 2020: Toy Story 4 takes home award for best Animated Feature Film

Zee News Monday, 10 February 2020
Back in 2011, the 'Toy Story 3' had won the coveted award in the category.
 Watch Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera accept the Oscar for Animated Feature Film for TOY STORY 4 at Oscars 2020. See more Oscar acceptance speeches and highlights on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

A Daughter of Hollywood Royalty, Laura Dern Snags First Oscar [Video]A Daughter of Hollywood Royalty, Laura Dern Snags First Oscar

Actress Laura Dern won her first ever Academy Award on Sunday night. CNN reports she won Best Supporting Actress for her role as divorce lawyer Nora Fanshaw in Netflix's "Marriage Story." She's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera in the Oscars 2020 Press Room [Video]Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera in the Oscars 2020 Press Room

Watch Oscars 2020 winners Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera talk to the press backstage after winning an Oscar for Best Animated Film for TOY STORY 4. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:30Published


Randy Newman Performs 'I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away' at Oscars 2020

Randy Newman brought Toy Story 4 to the 2020 Academy Awards! The iconic composer took to the stage to perform “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from...
Just Jared


pawanojhatech

Pawan Ojha Tech OMG! "Toy Story 4" Takes Home Oscar Award for best Animated Feature Movie. @toystory Congratulations for all team #Oscars2020 3 minutes ago

fanboy466

Anthony RT @IGN: Toy Story 4 takes home the award for Best Animated Film! #Oscars https://t.co/J1cGaHBclQ https://t.co/BGr0IX4hM8 5 minutes ago

