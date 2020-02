Keanu Reeves and Diane Keaton's Reunion at the Oscars Has Nancy Meyers Rethinking Her Creative Choices

Barbara Vitali RT @GettyVIP: Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves speak during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards More ๐Ÿ“ธ #Oscars ๐Ÿ‘‰https://t.co/1sFSTls8mH #KeanuReeโ€ฆ 21 seconds ago

Judy Rubin RT @MarkHarrisNYC: Going back to the most important thing that's happened tonight, if there were more Diane Keaton/Keanu Reeves movies we cโ€ฆ 37 seconds ago

Greg Rickard RT @xonancy: Can Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves host the show. They are a hot mess. Well Diane is ๐Ÿคฃ๐Ÿคฃ๐Ÿคฃ #Oscars https://t.co/Hm5tJPlHk7 43 seconds ago

sorry to this maโ€™am. RT @BuzzFeed: Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves, nearly 17 years later. #Oscars https://t.co/6SIKrWo8k3 1 minute ago

AAH (!) RT @HuffPostEnt: โ€œSomethingโ€™s Gotta Giveโ€ stars Diane Keaton And Keanu Reeves reunited at the #Oscars, and it was truly a moment worth savoโ€ฆ 1 minute ago

alma cecilia RT @partygirlu2: Keanu Reeves and Diane Keaton presenting the #Oscars for Best Original Screenplay https://t.co/bE3ivC9qjc 2 minutes ago

๐•ฃ๐• ๐•“๐•š๐•Ÿ | ๐•ฆ๐•Ÿ๐••๐•–๐•ฃ ๐•ฅ๐•™๐•– ๐•˜๐•ฃ๐•’๐•ง๐•–๐•ช๐•’๐•ฃ๐•• RT @oureric: Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves making awkward small talk about Somethingโ€™s Gotta Give is SPECIFICALLY my wheelhouse. 2 minutes ago